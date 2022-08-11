Jonathan Turley: Affidavit will tell us if FBI had a 'good faith basis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley laid out why he thinks the affidavit will provide better insight into why the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

JONATHAN TURLEY: I think what’s surprising is that this was handled by a magistrate, a matter of this importance you would think would go to an article three judge or that the magistrate would bring in the article three judge to basically confirm that this is the correct course of action. We are going to have to see that affidavit, and we don’t know. They may have found classified information, the government has the right to retrieve that information. But it’s also important to know that this is a fairly common conflict between former presidents and the archives. Material is taken all the time that the archive says needs to be brought back.

And even furniture has been taken out of the White House that didn’t belong to the former presidents. This is not that uncommon and if they found those types of documents, the question still remains. Why couldn’t you have done that with a less intrusive means? The attorney general today said that there was no other possible or less intrusive means. That left a lot of us scratching our heads like I can think of a lot of alternatives and this warrant hopefully will explain why you didn’t think that there was any other possibility. But it’s really the affidavit that will tell us whether they had a good faith basis.

