Jon Stewart grimaces at Harris being forced to certify Trump election win

In one of the viral media moments of the week, comedian Jon Stewart compared Vice President Kamala Harris presiding over certifying her election defeat to being mocked at her "own funeral."

As is tradition, a joint session of Congress convened on Monday to count the votes of the Electoral College and formally certify the results. As president of the Senate, Harris, who lost to President-elect Donald Trump in the November election, joined two other vice presidents in recent history who've had to preside over their own defeat in a presidential election.

Liberal late-night hosts, including Stewart, winced at the uncomfortable situation while cracking jokes on their Monday night shows.

"Of course, the ultimate indignity of this January 6 is that Donald Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris, because she was the vice president, serves as the master of ceremonies," Stewart reacted on "The Daily Show," referencing the ceremony occurring on the four-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

"Poor baby … But it does suck," Stewart added.

Stewart played a video clip of Harris reading off the electoral college votes Trump received before cheers erupted in the chamber.

"That's gotta sting," Stewart said afterward with a grimace.

"She’s like, ‘Um, I can hear you,'" he continued. "It’s like attending your own funeral and even the mourners are like, ‘Woo hoo!’"

"I can’t imagine anything that would be more uncomfortable than standing there while the crowd applauds your opponent," he said.

After cheers erupted from Democrats after Harris read out her own electoral votes, Stewart joked, "There is a lot of joy in that room. I think she can still win this thing!"

"She just needs to find like 130,000 votes in Georgia! And then some in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and maybe Wisconsin. Maybe North Carolina…," he trailed off.

The comedian wrapped up the segment by hailing the civility of the certification ceremony.

"It’s amazing how smoothly our democracy works when you don’t act like a little b---h when you lose. Not naming names! Just saying," he said.

The election certification by Congress was the final step before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 .

Harris, in her role of presiding over the Senate, became the first vice president to oversee the congressional confirmation of his or her electoral loss since then-Vice President Al Gore did it in January 2001, after losing to George W. Bush in the 2000 election.

Four decades earlier, then-Vice President Richard Nixon presided over the certification of his narrow election loss in 1960 to John F. Kennedy.

