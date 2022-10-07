Jon Stewart apologizes for decades-old trans jokes on his 'AppleTV+' show

Jon Stewart has officially apologized for his old jokes ridiculing transgender people.

During the season two premiere of his Apple TV+ show "The Problem with John Stewart," the comedian defended the transgender community from what he described as attacks from the right-wing media, as well as jokes he made while he was hosting "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central; he helmed the show from 1999 to 2015.

He called his trans jokes "s----y" and "reductive."

During the opening monologue of the episode, titled "The War on Gender," Stewart insisted that there are more than two genders, and they deserve to be recognized as commonplace among humanity.

He declared, "We are in a new dawn of gender and sex complexity, where those who don’t fit into a simple binary are meant to be seen with humanity."

He continued, "It wasn’t always like this, people. As recently as, let’s say, the 1990s, early 2000s people were making s----y, reductive jokes about the subject."

Though as he spoke that last line, a shot of Stewart during his Comedy Central hosting days flashed onscreen. As Stewart played up a nervous laugh, it was obvious he was slamming his own anti-trans jokes from decades prior.

Commenting on the old joke, he said, "What can I say? The joke rhymed."

Poking himself more, the host added, "S----y and reductive jokes are kind of my brand." The audience laughed.

Having addressed his own past, Stewart spent much of rest of the segment mocking conservatives, right-wingers, and "traditionalists" for their insistence that there are only two genders.

He even brought on a geneticist to tell him "that sex is not a straight binary."

Stewart also joked about the recent rise in trans-related legislation in the U.S., asking, "What could justify this unprecedented urgency? Did trans people storm the Capitol? Did they steal classified nuclear intel from the White House and keep it in a humidor in Florida?"

