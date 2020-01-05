Rep. John Ratcliffe slams Ilhan Omar, Dems criticizing Soleimani strike

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, fired back at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Sunday after the congresswoman doubled down on her criticism of the airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq early Friday.

"It's disappointing but it's not surprising," Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Omar was among the many Democrats who went after President Trump on Friday. The "Squad" member expressed "outrage" that he would "assassinate a foreign official" without seeking congressional approval to carry out the U.S. airstrike that killed the Iranian military commander.

"We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences. But of course you know that," she tweeted.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday evening that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Iran’s top "shadow commander" was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more, the State Department said.

The strike on Soleimani came amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following a New Year's Eve attack by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Responding to Omar's criticism of the attack, Ratcliffe pointed to a comment made by the congresswoman during a March 23 fundraiser when she referred to the Sept. 11th terrorist attack as "some people did something.'" Her speech drew widespread criticism at the time.

Omar had said the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, "was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties." CAIR actually was founded in 1994.

"Think about what she said when 3,000 Americans were killed by terrorists on 9/11," Ratcliffe said. "When the United States kills a terrorist, her response is, she's outraged at assassinating a foreign leader. This wasn't a foreign leader. This was a designated terrorist," he added.

"It may be a new year, and it may be a new decade, but it's the same vindictive progressive socialist mob that wrongfully impeached the president at the end of last year and they're starting... where they left off."

Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo and Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.