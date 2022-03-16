Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kennedy rips Biden's response to Putin: 'Bambi's baby brother'

Zelenskyy calls on US to do more to help Ukraine in address to Congress

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden over stance on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Weakness invites the wolves' Video

Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden over stance on Russia-Ukraine war: 'Weakness invites the wolves'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia and current talks with Iran to establish a new nuclear deal.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden for his foreign policy stance, warning "weakness invites the wolves" as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine pleads with the international community for more military aid. Sen. Kennedy joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Biden's positioning, urging him to provide Zelenskyy with the resources he is asking for, and take a stronger stance with Putin. 

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY ADDRESSES CONGRESS, INVOKES 9/11, PEARL HARBOR, MLK AS HE PLEADS PIVOTAL AID

JOHN KENNEDY: Biden has done some things right. It's a short list. The West has imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank, which have hurt Putin, haven't brought him to his knees but they've been helpful. But in too many critical respects, President Biden has been Bambi’s baby brother. He won’t give President Zelenskyy what he needs to fight the war. Zelenskyy, who has been an icon of guts and liberty, has united the west. He isn’t asking for us to send in our own planes, or our own pilots, or our own troops. He knows we’re not going to do a no-fly zone, but he has made a reasonable request that we facilitate the supply of planes through the west that the Ukrainian pilots can fly and we ought to do it.

I'm not saying send in troops to Ukraine, but I am saying weakness invites the wolves. And the only way we're going to negotiate a peaceful solution to this is by showing Putin we need business, and President Biden needs to give Zelenskyy what he needs. 

