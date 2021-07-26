John Kennedy: Biden lied to the American people, he believes in open borders

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Monday that President Joe Biden lied to the American people during the 2020 campaign and asserted that the president believes in open borders.

JOHN KENNEDY: Let’s be honest, President Biden didn’t tell the American people the truth when he was running. He believes in open borders. He believes the border's a nuisance, he believes that vetting people at the border is racist, he believes anybody ought to be able to come into America. Since President Biden has been in office, a million people have come into America from the southern border—we don’t have the slightest idea who they are.

