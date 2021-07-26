Expand / Collapse search
John Kennedy: Biden lied to the American people, he believes in open borders

'He believes the border is a nuisance, he believes that vetting people at the border is racist.'

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., criticizes President Biden for his handling of the border as immigration continues to surge in the summer months

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Monday that President Joe Biden lied to the American people during the 2020 campaign and asserted that the president believes in open borders. 

SENATE GOP REPORT FINDS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SPENDING $2B TO SUSPEND BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION

JOHN KENNEDY: Let’s be honest, President Biden didn’t tell the American people the truth when he was running. He believes in open borders. He believes the border's a nuisance, he believes that vetting people at the border is racist, he believes anybody ought to be able to come into America. Since President Biden has been in office, a million people have come into America from the southern border—we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.