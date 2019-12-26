John Bussey on Trump warning California governor to deal with homeless crisis: 'This also feeds into politics'

One day after President Trump delivered an ultimatum to California Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding the Golden State’s homeless crisis, Wall Street Journal Associate Editor John Bussey reacted saying on Thursday that the “significant problem” also “feeds into politics.”

Bussey, a Fox News contributor, made the comment on “America’s Newsroom” adding that the homeless problem in the state has gotten worse for several reasons, including the high cost of housing, addiction problems and mental health issues.

Trump on Wednesday warned of federal intervention if the problem isn’t addressed soon.

The president tweeted on Wednesday, “Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

Trump tweeted again on Thursday writing, “[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

Newsom shot back on Twitter on Thursday writing, “I imagine Trump’s Christmas to be like that scene when the Grinch yells ‘I’m an idiot!’ and his echo yells back ‘you’re an idiot!!’”

“Gavin Newsom has called for the president’s impeachment. He’s the governor of California,” Bussey said on Thursday, explaining why he thinks the homeless problem in the state feeds into politics.

“California has defied the president on auto-emissions regulations, rollbacks that the president wants on issues around climate change and so the president has a bit of focus on California as a state, as a blue state, that he’s going to sort of take issue with and so I think you see a lot of politics entering into this,” Bussey said.

Images of homeless people camped out on streets and in public parks have become commonplace in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as the state’s smaller cities. In addition, tech giant Oracle this month moved its long-running OpenWorld conference to Las Vegas, reportedly citing San Francisco’s “poor street conditions” as a factor.

Bussey also noted that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Pelosi are both Democrats from California.

“I think that the state would welcome federal funds to help house some of the homeless,” Bussey said on “America’s Newsroom.”

He added, “It’s a state problem, it’s a federal problem, it’s a national problem and you see it focused in California particularly right now and it’s going to be a political issue for Gavin Newsom to attempt to resolve and to find some way to reach an accommodation with the federal authorities such that there are federal funds as well as state find that focus on the problem.”