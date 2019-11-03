Trump criticizes California Gov. Newsom over handling of wildfires, threatens to cut federal funding

With wildfires ravaging many parts of California, President Trump put pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday morning by suggesting there won't be any more federal funding to battle the wildfires unless the state improves its forest management system.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump wrote that Newsom, a Democrat, has "done a terrible job of forest management."

'MEET THE PRESS' ASKED VOTERS IN EARLY PRIMARY STATES ABOUT IMPEACHMENT, SAW LITTLE SUPPORT

In his first significant mention of the California wildfires on Twitter since the Kincade Fire erupted in late October and has burned nearly 79,000 acres, Trump suggested the federal government will not be giving the state any additional funding to help battle the wildfires.

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more," Trump wrote. "Get your act together Governor. You don't see close to the level of burn in other states."

Gov. Newsom responded by tweeting, "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."

The attacks on Sunday marked a sudden a change in tone from three days ago. That's when Newsom thanked Trump after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved help in fighting two fires burning in Southern California

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR PLEADS WITH RESIDENTS TO STOP TARGETING UTILITY WORKERS

Trump also gave his take on what California should be doing to fight such fires.

"Open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean," Trump tweeted. "Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!"

Trump also wrote that he previously told Newsom to "clean" or rake the forest floors of debris while suggesting to implement controlled burns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re successfully waging war against thousands of fires started across the state in the last few weeks due to extreme weather created by climate change while Trump is conducting a full on assault against the antidotes,” the governor said later in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Federal agencies manage the majority of California forests - 57 percent of the 33 million acres - in California, Fox 2 reported citing government data.