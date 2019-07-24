Scarborough rips Republicans ahead of Mueller hearing: 'Running cover' for most corrupt administration since Nixon

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans ahead of testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, accusing them of "lying" and covering for the '“most corrupt administration" since Richard Nixon.

He took issue with House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., claiming Democrats are trying to have "show hearings" in an attempt to "imply the president has done something that the report clearly didn't show he did."

Scarborough said Mueller's investigation resulted in convictions and indictments against former Trump campaign officials and others like Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos.

He accused Republicans of trying to deflect attention from Russian interference in the election and the 10 instances of possible obstruction laid out in the Mueller report.

"It'd be so much easier if these Republicans just wouldn’t lie, and then ... I wouldn’t have had to say all of that and humiliate them further that they are basically running cover for the most corrupt administration since the Nixon administration. But if they lie, we have to clarify," he said.

Mueller has already said he will not testify beyond the boundaries of his report into Russian election interference during several hours of hearings before two House panels on Wednesday.

Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Tuesday that Mueller's team asked the Justice Department to send Mueller a letter telling him to keep his upcoming testimony to House lawmakers "within the boundaries" of the public version of his report.

Mueller also asked that Aaron Zebley, his former chief of staff and his top aide on the Russia investigation, accompany him at the witness table during Wednesday's hearing.