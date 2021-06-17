Joe Rogan torches CNN's Brian Stelter: 'Hey motherf---er, you're supposed to be a journalist'

Podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan blasted CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter on Thursday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

During a sit-down with progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski, Rogan recalled a panel discussion on CNN's "Reliable Sources" back in January when a guest sounded the alarm that certain YouTube personalities that have more viewers than CNN "as if it was some horrible thing."

"They didn't even understand the way they were describing it," Rogan said. "They were describing it as if they're entitled to viewers. They were saying, ‘There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.' This is because the market has spoken and your show's f---in terrible. Well, Brian Stelter's show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings."

"He's the worst," Kulinski added.

"So is Don Lemon's. It's the same thing," Rogan continued. "Everyone knows they're not real. They're not real humans."

Kulinski knocked Stelter for "outright calling for censorship" under the guise of combatting the spread of conspiracy theories," which the commentator said Stelter and others "use that for f---ing everything."

Rogan then dragged the CNN host for his sycophantic interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who he infamously asked what the media "gets wrong" when covering the Biden administration.

"How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf---er, you're supposed to be a journalist," Rogan exclaimed.

"And they wonder why they get no views," Kulinski said.

"But it's not even that," Rogan replied. "They're obviously being told a certain amount of what to do. And maybe he'd be an interesting guy if he had his own f---in podcast that you can rely on his own personality and be himself. I don't know. I can't imagine doing that gig."