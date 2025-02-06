Joe Rogan cheers USAID shutdown weeding out 'weird, shady s---' in the government

Joe Rogan celebrated Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its recent attempts to expose and remove "weird, shady s-—" in the government.

The "Joe Rogan Experience" host remarked on DOGE’s review of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) which allegedly revealed millions in wasteful spending, including a $1.5 million program slated to "advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities" and a $70,000 program for a "DEI musical" in Ireland.

As a result, the $40 billion agency was effectively shut down on Monday by President Donald Trump as the administration reviews efforts to cut staff, a move Rogan called a "business approach."

TOP DEM STRATEGISTS WARN USAID FUNDING FIGHT IS A ‘TRAP’ FOR THE PARTY

"What’s fascinating right now is we’re getting a chance to see what happens when you take a business approach to the government in the White House," Rogan remarked on Wednesday. "We’re seeing right now with this whole USAID thing where they’re uncovering massive amounts of corruption and waste and just a lot of weird, shady s--- with NGOs and where an enormous amount of money is going."

He added, "And instead of saying like, well, this is just how it is and this is how these politicians get funded, so let’s just keep this thing going the same way it is and make some incremental changes to try to make people happy so we still get elected."

Rogan pointed out that since Trump cannot run for re-election, he’s "going ham" and "cleaning out everything" on his way out of the White House, "freaking" people in the government.

"The same people that say we need radical change. ‘We need radical change. We’ve got corruption. We need radical change.’ Okay, well, here’s your radical change. ‘We don’t need this!’ But you do," Rogan said. "The government does. They need oversight, and they haven’t had that. And because of that, you’re seeing this, not just waste. You could call it waste, but it’s deeper, it’s deeper than waste, it’s corruption. And you’re seeing that that corruption get weeded out."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Rogan cheered on DOGE for at least spotlighting government waste and hopefully changing minds.

"I am hoping that this is successful and that it yields a benefit to the American people, to the working class people, to everybody where they recognize like, hey, we can’t just be spending all our f---ing tax money on nonsense. And it all should be done with a real clear understanding of getting results. If that happens and that idea spreads across the country because ideas spread and people change their minds and, you know, and sometimes it happens," Rogan said.

Rogan continued remarking on DOGE's work on his Thursday show, calling out the liberal media for ignoring it.

"I don’t think I really grasped it until Elon’s six wizards, they brought in some young wizards to go in there and go in the books and they are just finding crazy s---!" Rogan said. "It’s crazy and it’s so interesting. I was listening to a left-wing podcast today — I like to mix it up, you know, I listen to all kinds of different stuff and it was like I was listening to a different world — they weren’t even talking about all this corruption and all this obvious buying of influence. Instead, they were talking about aid overseas and how people are gonna starve."

"It’s very strange that the media’s ignoring it, especially the left-wing media," Rogan continued. "It’s just too much of a win for the right, and so they’re just ignoring it, and then they’re just highlighting the good things that USAID did, which I’m sure they probably did. Probably had to do some good things to at least justify its existence."

"There's so much they haven't even tapped into, where they think the real motherload of fraud is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Congressional Democrats have largely attacked shutting down USAID, arguing that it plays a vital role in U.S. national security interests and say it should remain independent.