Joe Manchin tells 'The View' why he couldn't endorse Kamala Harris

Harris said in 2024 that she supported eliminating the filibuster to pass abortion laws

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign Video

Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign

‘America Reports’ panelists Meghan Hayes and Matt Gorman discuss Kamala Harris’ new book excerpt and her criticism of former boss President Joe Biden.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro pressed former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday about why he did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Navarro asked, "What was your issue with Kamala Harris, and now as you look back, and we are where we are, do you still stand by that decision?" 

Manchin said his opposition stemmed from Harris’ support for eliminating the Senate filibuster.

"I do, because she openly came out and said she would get rid of the filibuster," Manchin told the co-hosts.

Joe Manchin

Former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on ABC's "The View" on Sept. 15, 2025. (ABC/TheView)

"I know everybody has a different view. The filibuster is basically there to protect us from being singular, basically being a simple minority," he said. "If you're a simple minority with a 51-vote threshold, and all you need is one more, OK, if it's 50-50 here, and one person, that's 51%, that doesn't basically give you any cohesion the way you're going to have anything that'll last." 

Manchin argued the U.S. would risk flip-flopping on policy like "Europe" or other governments around the world.

"The Senate is the most unusual body. It was designed to be unusual," he added. 

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back on Manchin, noting Republicans had invoked the "so-called nuclear option."

Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she wouldn't run for California governor in 2026.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Manchin reiterated that keeping the filibuster intact was the main reason he refused to endorse Harris.

Harris said during a September 2024 interview that she supported eliminating the filibuster to pass abortion laws.

"I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe," Harris said on the "Wisconsin Today" show in September 2024. "And get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do."

Senator Joe Manchin

Former Sen. Joe Manchin speaks at a "Politics & Eggs" event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College on Jan. 12, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Manchin retired at the end of 2024 after serving 14 years in the Senate.

The former senator also announced last year that he was registering as an independent.

"However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy. Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority," he said in May 2024.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

