Manchin delivers emotional final floor speech as West Virginia senator: 'Honor of my life'

Departing Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.V., focused on unity in an emotional farewell address to his colleagues in the Senate, marking the final floor speech of his 14-year term after not seeking re-election this cycle.

"My friends and colleagues, today I rise with a full heart and an overwhelming sense of gratitude. It's been the honor of my life to represent my great state of West Virginia in this great country of ours," Manchin opened his final remarks on Tuesday. "Now, as my time here comes to an end. I want you to know that my belief in the potential of this institution, and each and every one of you that represent it, remains as strong as ever."

In his speech, Manchin urged his colleagues to put their differences aside and work together in an effort to bridge political differences.

The senator revealed that it "wasn't exactly my plan to join the Senate" at first, but that he "saw an opportunity to serve more people and tackle bigger challenges."

Manchin, focusing on the theme of unity, recalled being asked to help recruit Democratic candidates to run against Republicans when he first entered the Senate, but vowing not to work against his colleagues.

"It didn't take long for me to see that the divisions here run pretty deep," he said. "I'm not going to raise money to attack my friends and colleagues just because they have an ‘R’ by their name. How do we expect to work together if I'm working against them when they're in cycle?"

In his final speech, Manchin took the opportunity to highlight accomplishments in his state of West Virginia such as on energy, infrastructure, and job growth.

While Manchin is widely known for his memorable work in the senate, his career in West Virginia politics dates back decades.

Manchin served as a state delegate in the early 1980s, before being elected as a state senator until the late 90s. Manchin served as Secretary of State for four years, and then was elected as governor of West Virginia in 2005.

Manchin was eventually elected to his longest held post of Democratic senator for West Virginia in 2010. Known for his moderate approach and bipartisan work on national issues, the senator left the Democratic Party to register as an independent in May 2024, but continued to caucus with Democrats in the months following his departure from the party.

Manchin ended his speech urging his colleagues to fix inflation and the southern border crisis, emphasizing that "when each side could take a little step to find common ground, powerful things happen."

"I'm not going anywhere, gang," Manchin said, appearing to tear up as he thanked his staff and family for their support over the years.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., commended Manchin's service in the senate ahead of his farewell address.

"It fills me with great pleasure, and a little sadness, to say a few words here in his honor," Schumer said. "So today, I wish to pay tribute to a very dear friend, one of my closest friends in the Senate – even when we disagreed we stayed friendly and stayed good friends – and of course a longtime colleague: Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia."