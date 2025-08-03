'The View' co-host describes Harris interview as 'microcosm of everything that's wrong' with Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin described former Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Stephen Colbert as a "microcosm" of everything that's wrong with the Democratic Party after the party lost in 2024.

"I was struck by, I’m going to try not be too harsh on this. This interview felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election. I’m going to CBS and this sort of trying to make a point that they fired Stephen Colbert, which many on the left called an attack on democracy, a man who was making $20 million a year, someone I hold in high esteem, but the economics of his show were not working," Griffin said during an appearance on CNN's "Table for Five" on Saturday.

CBS announced in July that they would be ending Colbert's late-night show at the end of the next broadcast season, citing financial reasons. However, Colbert's liberal allies believe the cancellation was political, as it came days after he criticized CBS' parent company, Paramount, for settling with President Donald Trump.

"He was losing $40 million a year. He was in the Ed Sullivan Theater, which is expensive, to talk about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now, rather than talking about the economics of the situation and playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are," Griffin, an anti-Trump Republican who voted for Harris in 2024, continued.

Griffin said Harris decision to appear on Colbert was like "announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic."

CNN data analyst Harry Enten dismissed Harris' comments during the interview about a broken system.

"Recently, I made the decision that I just – for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken," Harris told Colbert after he asked about her declining a potential California gubernatorial run.

"I just can‘t possibly believe that someone who was attorney general for a good period of time, a United States senator for a good period of time, and then vice president for four years and then ran for president, all of a sudden believes that the best way to solve it is from being outside the system. Oh, please. Not a chance on God‘s green earth that that’s necessarily the case," Enten said, reacting to Harris' remarks.

"What‘s probably going on is she saw what the polling numbers were, perhaps for her running for governor of California. Yes, she has left open the idea that maybe she could run in 2028 for the Democratic nomination. But I‘ll tell you Abby, I‘ve looked at those numbers. She would be the weakest front-runner since 1992. So the bottom line is this, she is looking at the numbers. She knows what‘s cooking. And then all of a sudden, you know what? Actually, this lifelong politician, I want to be outside the system. Give me a break," the CNN data analyst added.

Harris announced on Thursday she would be releasing a book on her failed 2024 campaign.

Harris, in a video posted to social media on Thursday, announced that her new book, titled "107 Days," will be released in September and will provide details on what she calls "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

"I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward," Harris said.