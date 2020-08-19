Joe Concha: DNC going 'swimmingly' if the goal is to appeal to CNN viewers or the woke mob

The Democratic National Convention is “going swimmingly” if it is supposed to appeal to “the woke mob or your average CNN viewer,” The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha said on Wednesday, stressing that the way to win elections is to attract undecided voters.

“The way you win elections is in six states: Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan,” Concha told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, the morning after the second night of the DNC.

"You have to appeal to independent voters, to undecided voters, and right now we don't hear a message from the Democratic Party on how they will make the American people's lives better.”

Concha pointed out that Democrats “don't have an optimistic message” and discussed emerging themes coming out of the DNC.

“I’m seeing ‘Prominent Democrat … rips Trump, slams Trump, roasts Trump,’” adding that he thinks “we’ve seen this movie for the last three-and-a-half years, whether it be the political press or whether it be Democrats to the point where it's predictable and it has extra mold on it.”

Concha went on to say that that “theme should be very disconcerting for Democrats because they don't have an optimistic message.”

“I don't hear anything outside of, ‘Joe Biden is decent and he’s normal and he’s a good man’ and that isn't exactly going to cut it in terms of putting together a bumper sticker,” he said.

Concha also noted that DNC viewership is down this year on the broadcast networks. Live television viewership of the opening night of the DNC decreased by about 25% from 2016, The New York Times reported, citing data from Nielsen.

“No one is tuning in because it's boring and it’s predictable,” Concha said on Wednesday.

Concha also pointed out that Democrats “think they already have it won,” but said that Democrats “might want to look” at a CNN poll released this week.

MICHAEL GOODWIN: DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION LONG ON PAIN AND GRIEVANCE, SHORT ON HOPE AND FAITH

The ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California – whom the former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee named as his running mate last week – tops the ticket of President Trump and Vice President Pence 50%-46% among registered voters in the CNN survey conducted Aug. 12-15. The 4-point advantage for the Democratic ticket is right at the poll’s margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Concha said the poll not only shows that Biden and Trump “are only separated by four points,” but that Biden “only leads Donald Trump by one point in 15 battleground states.”

“That’s after a pandemic, that’s after everything we’ve seen in American cities, what happened to the economy and you’re only up by one point?” he said, adding that the survey shows that Democrats “got real problems.”

He went on to say that Democrats “better start getting an optimistic message out there” and talk to people about what they “want to do for the country instead of ‘Donald Trump is bad and I'm a good guy’ because that ain’t cutting it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Hillary Clinton tried that and it didn't work in 2016,” Concha added.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.