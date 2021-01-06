CNN host's expletive-filled attack on Gov. DeSantis proves network's commitment to 'performance art': Concha

The journalism industry has evolved into a "look at me too movement," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Wednesday, calling CNN host Brianna Keilar's expletive-filled attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the latest example of the network's commitment to "performance art."

Keilar called the Republican governor "an a--" on her show Tuesday after he scolded a reporter of the same network for appearing to blame him for coronavirus vaccine distribution issues at local Florida hospitals.

"This is a pattern with CNN," Concha told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steeve Doocy. "We saw it with Jim Acosta during White House press conferences, or April Ryan where they will get into a confrontation, oftentimes it’s a contrived one either with a Sarah Huckabee Sanders, or Sean Spicer, or President Trump, and then they go on the air after to talk about how they were so victimized because that particular person in power or spokesperson was so mean to them."

Concha noted that on Monday, during her testy exchange with Gov. DeSantis, CNN reporter Rosa Flores had a camera focused on her as she accused him of not having a plan to ensure senior citizens don’t have to wait in long lines for the vaccine.

DeSantis criticized Flores for not researching the issues raised in her question as she attempted to speak over him. After a tense exchange, DeSantis explained that the coronavirus vaccine was distributed to hospitals and the hospitals decide how to dispense it.

"How often do you see during an outside press conference a gaggle where the reporter gets a camera and the person being questioned gets a camera," Concha said. "The reason why you do that is because you are looking as the reporter to do a montage with the sole intention not to get an answer to inform the public but to push a narrative and to go with viral. That's the big tell there."

Concha said Keilar's use of the "a-word" proves the network's intention is "not to inform," but "to perform.

"That's what it's become at this point for many in journalism, performance art," he said. "So she calls him 'a-word' and of course that goes viral, too. And that's the whole point now. It's the 'look at me too' movement for many in journalism by dropping expletives or getting into confrontations by doing monologues instead of asking pointed questions that inform the public."

Concha said he believes the left-leaning media has taken a renewed interest in the governor because "they see him as a possible 2024 presidential candidate if President Trump decides not to run."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.