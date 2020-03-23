Joe Buck will call play-by-play for coronavirus-era home videos: ‘I’d love to get some practice reps in’

Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck doesn’t have any games to call amid the coronavirus pandemic but he’s willing to keep his voice sharp by narrating people’s home videos — as long as the recipients donate to charity.

“While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play,” Buck tweeted on Sunday. “Seriously!”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Buck’s colleagues, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews, asked if he will post the videos on social media.

“Ohhhh I will,” he wrote. “But it has to be of daily stuff. Not you playing Madden.”

Buck told followers that anyone who gets a video posted needs to agree to one simple rule.

FOX SPORTS' JOE BUCK REFLECTS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DAD CALLING THE SUPER BOWL

“If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine, Even if it’s a dollar,” he wrote. “Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week! And supply me with some details please. Here is my house.”

Buck, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, then posted a video of his family, while he narrated with his legendary play-by-play voice.

“All hell is broken lose inside this house,” Buck said at one point.

Buck is Fox Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer for NFL, MLB and USGA coverage — but sports are on hiatus until further notice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP