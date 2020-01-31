Fox Sports' Joe Buck reflects on the 50th anniversary of his dad calling the Super Bowl

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck is following in his father's footsteps.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl was in 1970. Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7. The legendary Jack Buck did the play-by-play with sportscaster Pat Summerall.

Sunday will be the Chiefs' first Super Bowl appearance since then.

Fifty years later, Joe Buck is calling his sixth Super Bowl in Miami's Super Bowl LIV on Sunday where the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't think I knew about it because my dad was not the guy to go back and go, 'Oh well, let me sit down and tell you all the stuff I did,'" he told "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade.

"He went forward. He was a Purple Heart recipient for being shot in World War II in Germany. He didn't talk about that either," Buck remarked.

Jack Buck died in June 2002 after battling diabetes, lung cancer, and Parkinson's disease.

Buck admits that the game has changed a little since his father's heyday.

"I just feel like this game has gotten bigger. The hype has gotten more overwhelming," said Buck.

Buck explained to Kilmeade that while his father had one monitor with the game on to make his calls, he is looking at 10-12 flat screens to aid his job. About 100 million viewers are expected to tune in.

"I have got such a crystal clear look at the game that I really shouldn't make a whole Hell of a lot of mistakes. I will. But, you know, it's a much -- I think in some ways, easier job along those lines," he noted. "I think it's tougher to kind of be yourself and have fun because you've got a lot of people out there ready to just carve you up."

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET but there will be pregame coverage on FOX before the game.