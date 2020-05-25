Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink: What every American should stop to think about on Memorial Day

Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to explain how Americans should commemorate the nation's fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

“[I want to] remind people that the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine that we talk about in kind of abstract terms, I want people to remember that these are human beings, that these are people with families, hopes and dreams and that they sacrificed everything that they have so that we can have freedom,” said Willink, host of the "Jocko Podcast."

Willink, who served 20 years in the U.S. military and led the most highly decorated U.S. special operations unit of the Iraq war, said that during this holiday his mind is on the comrades that he lost in battle.

“I think not only of them but of the soldiers and Marines that we served alongside who were making sacrifices every day and we’re here 15 years later and we’re living an incredible life and have these opportunities every day and I’ll never forget that the opportunities that we have now are because of those who laid down their life for us.”

Willink narrated and wrote a video for Prager U to give tribute to those who served the country.

Meanwhile, President Trump will mark Memorial Day with appearances at Arlington National Cemetery and Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry, honoring fallen military members while also sending a clear signal to the country that his agenda will be business-as-almost-usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After two months of lockdowns in many states, Trump has sought to put a priority on reopening the economy while continuing to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Unofficially, the Memorial Day weekend has marked the start, or at least an acceleration, of that experiment in parts of the country – with many families heading to the beach and states pressing forward with loosening restrictions.

Willink told host and fellow veteran Pete Hegseth that Americans should always remember the men and women who gave their lives, but not be "somber" as they enjoy Memorial Day with friends and family.

"I know that my friends that gave their lives, they wouldn't want me to have a somber day. ... They want me to enjoy this great country that they made such a sacrifice for."