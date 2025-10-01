Jimmy Kimmel calls Trump a 'son of a b----' over president's celebration of show's suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called President Donald Trump a "son of a b---h" on Tuesday as he discussed Disney suspending his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"You started as a radio disc jockey, as you said," host Stephen Colbert said to Kimmel. "When you were spinning platters and making with the banter, did you ever think the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?"

Kimmel's suspension was lifted by Disney last Tuesday after the host was briefly taken off the air due to remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin. Trump reveled in the announcement at the time, saying Kimmel had no talent, and it was "great news for America."

As the audience booed, Kimmel said, referring to Trump, "I mean, that son of a b---h, you know?"

LATE-NIGHT HOSTS RALLY AROUND KIMMEL FOLLOWING SUSPENSION, ACCUSE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OF CENSORING HOST

"Mister son of a b----," Colbert added.

"No, I never thought we would have a president like this, and I hope we don’t have another president like this again," Kimmel added, as the crowd cheered.

Kimmel accused Trump of celebrating "hundreds of Americans" losing their jobs.

COLBERT LAMENTS 'TONIGHT WE ARE ALL JIMMY KIMMEL' AS OUTGOING CBS HOST PAYS TRIBUTE TO FALLEN ABC COLLEAGUE

"I never even imagined there would ever be a situation in which the president of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing their jobs. Somebody who took pleasure in that. That, to me, is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be," Kimmel said.

Kimmel also told Colbert he didn't think his show would ever return, a concern many industry experts reportedly shared.

"I thought, that’s it. It’s over. It is over. I’m never coming back on the air. That’s really what I thought," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kimmel also talked about how he found out about the suspension.

"It was about 3:00. We tape our show at 4:30. I’m in my office typing away as I usually do. I get a phone call. It’s ABC. They say they want to talk to me. This is unusual," Kimmel told Colbert. "I’m on the phone with ABC executives, and they say 'Listen, we want to take the temperature down. We are concerned about what you’re going to say tonight, and we decided that the best route is to take the show off the air.'"

As the crowd booed, Kimmel said he reacted the same way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.