Jimmy Failla sounds off on Don Lemon's return: This is why no one watches CNN

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday to react to Don Lemon's three-day absence after making a sexist comment towards Nikki Haley. Lemon returned to the airwaves but did not mention the controversy that caused an uproar inside CNN.

DON LEMON'S 'PATHETIC' APOLOGY FOR SEXIST REMARK SPARKS EVEN MORE FURY INSIDE CNN: ‘F------G A--HOLE’

JIMMY FAILLA: The amazing thing is he was off TV for three days, but he was seen by the same amount of people as if he would have been on TV. Nobody is watching CNN and this is why. You don't want to be lectured and talked down to in a condescending manner by people who don't have their own lives together. And that's the Don Lemon shtick because he's always bashing somebody. So it never occurred in his flawed brain not to bash a group that his co-hosts were a part of. And that's the big issue we have here. I'm never in favor of anybody getting fired, but CNN has put themselves in a bad spot by keeping them together. Why? Because they demoted him from primetime, but he took an alpha ego with him. And he's been so condescending to his co-hosts that I don't see any world where they want to put up with this.