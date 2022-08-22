Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Failla mocks Biden official's push for Americans to weatherize homes: 'An intelligence problem'

Energy Secretary Granholm mocked for advice to low-income Americans amid rising inflation

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Jimmy Failla on Biden admin's push for green homes: 'This is an intelligence problem' Video

Jimmy Failla on Biden admin's push for green homes: 'This is an intelligence problem'

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla explains how Democrats' advocacy for environmentally friendly homes doesn't make sense for the average American

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla slammed Democrats on ‘America’s Newsroom' Monday for their "out-of-touch" approach to addressing climate issues. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism for telling "Fox News Sunday" that Americans can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY GRANHOLM MOCKED FOR TOUTING 30% TAX CREDIT ON SOLAR PANELS FOR MIDDLE-CLASS AMERICANS

JIMMY FAILLA: I just got back from the Lake of the Ozarks and apparently Jennifer Granholm is the one person who drank more than I did this week. They keep calling it a messaging problem. It's not a messaging problem. This is an intelligence problem. Do the math. If your buddy doesn't have a few hundred dollars to pay for this heating bill, then he doesn't have tens of thousands of dollars to fit his home for solar energy. This is like if I came to you and I was like, I'm having a hard time getting a date, and you're like, dude just go out with Cindy Crawford. Yeah, that's not a real solution. That's not really an option for me, or I wouldn't be in this problem struggling. That's where they are.

