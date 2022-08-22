Jimmy Failla mocks Biden official's push for Americans to weatherize homes: 'An intelligence problem'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla slammed Democrats on ‘America’s Newsroom' Monday for their "out-of-touch" approach to addressing climate issues. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm faced criticism for telling "Fox News Sunday" that Americans can lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount under the Inflation Reduction Act.

BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY GRANHOLM MOCKED FOR TOUTING 30% TAX CREDIT ON SOLAR PANELS FOR MIDDLE-CLASS AMERICANS

JIMMY FAILLA: I just got back from the Lake of the Ozarks and apparently Jennifer Granholm is the one person who drank more than I did this week. They keep calling it a messaging problem. It's not a messaging problem. This is an intelligence problem. Do the math. If your buddy doesn't have a few hundred dollars to pay for this heating bill, then he doesn't have tens of thousands of dollars to fit his home for solar energy. This is like if I came to you and I was like, I'm having a hard time getting a date, and you're like, dude just go out with Cindy Crawford. Yeah, that's not a real solution. That's not really an option for me, or I wouldn't be in this problem struggling. That's where they are.

