Jim Jordan on latest development in Flynn case: Why James Comey is the 'central figure'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey is the “central figure” in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Jordan made the point one day after John Gleeson, the attorney and retired judge who was appointed by Judge Emmet Sullivan to submit a brief discussing whether federal prosecutors should be able to dismiss their case against Flynn, insisted in a filing that not only does Sullivan have the authority to reject the government’s request, but also that he should do so.

The Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure state that prosecutors may dismiss a case “with leave of court.” At issue in the Flynn case now is exactly what level of discretion this gives the court. Gleeson argues that it covers the current situation, claiming that federal prosecutors gave a pretext for why they want to drop the case.

“Facts surrounding the filing of the government’s motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse,” Gleeson wrote in the filing. “They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump.”

“What's rich here is Judge Gleeson using the term ‘abuse of power,’” Jordan said in response. “Are you kidding me?”

He then pointed out that when Gleeson was still serving as a judge, he wrote in 2013 that prosecutors have "near-absolute power" to dismiss a case. He claimed that courts are "generally required" to grant a prosecutor’s motion to dismiss unless it is "clearly contrary to manifest public interest."

READ: DOJ MOTION TO DISMISS FLYNN CASE

“Now he suddenly changed, which shows how political this is from his perspective and I think from Judge Sullivan’s perspective,” Jordan said.

He then noted a timeline of events, which he said shows Comey is an example of someone abusing power.

“Jan. 4, 2017, the FBI is going to drop the case against General Flynn and Jim Comey tells [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok, ‘Go tell the agents don't drop the case, we’re going to go after Flynn,’” Jordan said, adding that the “very next day” Comey “meets with President Obama and talks about the Michael Flynn case.”

“The day after that, Jan. 6, Jim Comey, the FBI director, goes to Trump Tower and briefs President-elect Trump on the dossier he already knows is false and he knows is Russian disinformation and he knows is paid for by the Clinton campaign,” he continued.

Jordan then pointed out that two weeks later Comey “sneaks two agents into the White House to set up and trap Gen. Flynn.”

“And this judge is talking about abuse of power now?” Jordan asked.

He added, “This is how the left operates and I think the American people see this for what it is.”

Host Ed Henry asked Jordan if he thinks U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is conducting a probe into federal surveillance abuses, is “going to get to the bottom of this?”

“I do,” Jordan said in response. “I hear good reports and I have the utmost confidence in the attorney general of the United States and he has the utmost confidence in U.S. Attorney John Durham so I do think they are going to get to the bottom of it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan then stressed that he thinks “Jim Comey is the central figure in all this.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears contributed to this report.