Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JIM JORDAN: The Biden admin is trying to weaponize the government against conservatives

Jordan says Biden came across as sad, angry in his Thursday night address

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: Biden admin is trying to weaponize the government Video

Jim Jordan: Biden admin is trying to weaponize the government

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan reacted to President Biden's Thursday night address where the president claimed 'MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said President Biden's Thursday night address showed Democrats are trying to "weaponize the government" against any Republican voters Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JIM JORDAN: They are trying to weaponize the government against half the population, against any Republican, any conservative, anyone who voted for President Trump. 

MCCARTHY SAYS BIDEN ‘VILIFIED’ AMERICANS, HITS DEMS ON INFLATION, IMMIGRATION AND MORE IN CAMPAIGN SPEECH

And we see that, it's so bad that we have had 14 — I've talked about this — 14 whistleblowers come to our office, as FBI agents come to us as whistleblowers, talking about this whole narrative to treat everyone and label everyone as an extremist who simply opposes the radical policies of the Left and of the Democrat[ic] Party… This is a dangerous and frightening time. The country, though, sees it.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

What happened to Biden the unifier? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.