JIM JORDAN: The Biden admin is trying to weaponize the government against conservatives

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said President Biden's Thursday night address showed Democrats are trying to "weaponize the government" against any Republican voters Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JIM JORDAN: They are trying to weaponize the government against half the population, against any Republican, any conservative, anyone who voted for President Trump.

MCCARTHY SAYS BIDEN 'VILIFIED' AMERICANS, HITS DEMS ON INFLATION, IMMIGRATION AND MORE IN CAMPAIGN SPEECH

And we see that, it's so bad that we have had 14 — I've talked about this — 14 whistleblowers come to our office, as FBI agents come to us as whistleblowers, talking about this whole narrative to treat everyone and label everyone as an extremist who simply opposes the radical policies of the Left and of the Democrat[ic] Party… This is a dangerous and frightening time. The country, though, sees it.

