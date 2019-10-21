Jill Stein blasts Hillary Clinton for spreading 'ludicrous, unhinged conspiracy theory' she is a 'Russian asset'

Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein sharply responded to Hillary Clinton's claim she is a Russian asset.

Stein called the allegation "unhinged" and said it was meant to be a distraction from real reasons for why Clinton lost to President Trump, Stein claimed Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Clearly this is a ludicrous, unhinged conspiracy theory with no basis in fact, which is intended to distract from the many reasons that the Democrats lost the 2016 election -- including that they neglected Wisconsin, that they elevated Donald Trump as part of the 'Pied Piper program' to get a beatable candidate for Hillary to run against," she said.

"Hillary ran as kind of the symbol of the power structure in America -- the economic and political elite."

In addition, Stein said the attacks on her and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, show Clinton is the latest politician to use Soviet-era geopolitics as a political wedge.

"Going deeper, and I think Tulsi has mentioned this as well... Hillary's rant is 'Exhibit A' for the way that the Cold War is used to stifle dissent -- to crack down on people that are not toeing the line in the mainstream of this incredible military-industrial complex which is kind of jerking us all around and dictating our foreign policy," she said.

"It's feeding that war machine instead of really addressing the crises that we're facing."

Later in the interview, Stein said she had an idea how Clinton may have found grounds for her claim.

Stein said she once attended a communications conference that featured several media organizations like the BBC and a Chinese broadcasting organization and was pictured in a "deceptive photograph."

Stein said Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly had walked into the room.

"Suddenly, I am Putin's best friend," she said.

To that extent, host Tucker Carlson claimed Democrats like Clinton have often gone back decades to find ways to critique political opponents.

"It's amazing that 28 years after the fall of the Soviet Union they're still running the Russia play," he said.