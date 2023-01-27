Jill Biden knocked for 'shielding' president from reporters: 'Nobody elected her to answer questions'

First lady Jill Biden is under fire for "shielding" President Biden from reporters following a Lunar New Year celebration at the White House as questions mount over his mishandling of classified documents. Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the president is not doing his "job" of being part of the press process.

WHITE HOUSE STONEWALLS FOX NEWS' PETER DOOCY ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: ‘WHY DID HE DO IT?’

DOUG COLLINS: This has really gotten concerning, because nobody, frankly, in all fairness to the first lady, nobody elected her to answer questions for the president on issues that the press may have questioned. They may not like the questions. They may not like the answer. But this is what his job is, is to answer these questions and to be a part of the process of people understanding. Really, what we've got to get into again, in this classified document area, is remember that we're talking about the top levels, the presidents, vice president. This is actually something that is prosecuted on military members, members in the government who do this inadvertently. So this has to be something now that we really take a look at. But really, I would rather prefer Jill Biden not shielding the president from questions, because I want to know if the president can actually answer the questions.