First lady Jill Biden responded to a question about her son, Hunter Biden, on Thursday during an interview on MSNBC and said "what they're doing to Hunter is cruel," referencing House Republicans investigating him.

"How have you been coping personally with the onslaught of accusations against your husband and your family, including and especially Hunter, he's the focus of a House Oversight Committee hearing holding, holding him in contempt, obsessing over him, showing pictures of him during vulnerable moments in his battle with addiction on the floor of the House, this would crush any family," MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski asked the first lady.

Biden responded, "I think what they're doing to Hunter is cruel."

"I'm really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. You know, I love my son and it's hurt my grandchildren," she said. "That's what I'm so concerned about, that it is affecting their lives as well."

Brzezinski also asked about Republicans calling the first family the "Biden crime family," and mentioned the "Let's go Brandon" phrase.

Biden laughed, and said it was hard to look at "what we used to have."

"And what the other side and the extremists have turned this country into, I mean, we would never see things like that, say, 10 years ago," she said.

Biden also told the media outlet that the president's age should be considered an "asset."

Hunter Biden unexpectedly appeared with his attorneys at the House Oversight Committee's meeting on Wednesday to consider the resolution that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Hunter Biden and his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris went to Capitol Hill to sit in the audience as lawmakers on the panel considered whether to pass the resolution out of committee, but they ultimately left before the vote on the resolution.

Brzezinski asked Jill Biden about what she thought voters might not know about the president heading into the 2024 election.

"Mika, when I was dating Joe, one of the things that drew me to him was his strength. At that point, he had been through the death of his wife and baby daughter in a car accident, and then, you know, later we experienced the death of our son to cancer. Throughout all of this, you know, I saw Joe as steady and calm and resilient, and actually, when we got here, I felt that he knew how to rebuild this country because he had rebuilt our family out of tragedy. And I think what people don’t see is how hard Joe works every single day, that he gets up thinking, what he can do for the American people, and he does that, you know, his job doesn’t end when we just have dinner together at 7:00," she responded.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.