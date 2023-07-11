Jewish summer camp declares it will hide from parents the news of any kid who ‘transitions at camp’

Camp Solomon Schechter, a Jewish summer camp in Washington state has made headlines for allowing children to keep their gender transitioning secret from their own parents.

Many schools and childcare institutions have come under fire for secretive social transitioning, where students are socially treated as a gender that does not correlate with their biological sex, without their parents’ knowledge or consent. State law in Washington allows teenagers to keep information on their health plan from their parents regarding "Gender dysphoria" and "Gender affirming care" even if they are under 18.

Camp Schechter’s website states explicitly that it will comply with children’s requests to be treated as another identity, to the point they will be willing to hide it from their parents.

"All individuals at Camp Solomon Schechter possess the right to discuss their gender identity openly, whenever the person desires and with whomever they desire," the statement wrote. "If a camper or staff chooses to identify differently from how they do at home, whether that be using a different name or pronouns, if they decide to transition at camp, or if they choose to disclose their identity to a member of staff, this does not authorize Camp Solomon Schechter to share this information with their parents or guardians."

The statement goes on to explain, "In addition, to protect the confidential information of a camper’s gender status, Camp Solomon Schechter does not publicly share the gender-identity of campers in each cabin."

The statement also noted that they will acknowledge the preferred gender and pronouns of attendees even if they have not yet taken steps to "undergo HRT (hormone replacement therapy) or surgical transitions."

The camp also has housing arrangements that comply with radical aspects of gender ideology, including so-called "gender fluidity."

The camp noted that they "bunk campers in cabins based on gender and grade. To support our campers’ development, cabin assignments can be made based on gender identity, rather than a camper’s sex assigned at birth." It went on to say, "Our team will also work with gender-fluid and non-binary campers and their families before camp to identify appropriate bunk assignments for these campers."

This camp has made headlines for political controversy before.

In 2017, the camp’s leadership apologized after including a Palestinian flag as part of its daily flag-raising ceremony while hosting a group of 14 children from the Israeli organization Kids4Peace. The group included Christian and Muslim Palestinian children from Jerusalem. According to reports, the backlash came from Jewish people who said the Palestinian flag did not belong at a Jewish summer camp.

Fox News Digital reached out to the summer camp for comment. This article will be updated with any response.