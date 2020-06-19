Jessica Tarlov slams Trump campaign over 'reckless' Tulsa rally: 'This is not the time to do it'

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov criticized President Trump and his campaign Friday for moving forward with a planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., saying they are being "irresponsible" and "reckless" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm thrilled that they'll be passing out masks and hand sanitizer," Tarlov said on "The Story", referencing the campaign's measures to help combat potential virus spread among attendees.

"But I've been hearing this talking point over and over again, [that] a million people want to see President Trump," she added. "That's, what, 10, 20, 30 million people [who] probably want to go see Beyonce. But she's not having a concert right now because it's irresponsible."

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Saturday rally at the BOK Center can go ahead as planned.

Earlier this week, the campaign announced plans to provide a mask and hand sanitizer to each attendee, and check people's temperatures at the arena door. But GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News she believed masks would be optional and there has been no apparent social distancing plan or similar system for the indoor event.

"The fact that the Trump campaign isn't mandating that people wear masks, and you see that astonishing [Fox News poll] number, that 80 percent -- including a large majority of Republicans -- are in favor of that protocol, shows how reckless this administration is being with this," Tarlov told guest host Ed Henry. "Tulsa has seen almost a 60 percent spike in COVID cases. This is not the time to do it.

"Also, the president's going to win Oklahoma," Tarlov added. "He should be in another state at this point, maybe somewhere else that isn't having a spike."

As of Friday, Tulsa County had reported 2,070 total COVID-19 cases and 721 active cases. Both numbers were the highest in Oklahoma.

"I use the Beyonce example to say that people are making choices, people in leadership positions that benefit the American public to keep them safe. And yes, people can make their own personal choices," Tarlov said.

"But if a voter feels like this is their only chance to see President Trump and then they are going to go and endanger themselves, there is responsibility the leader of the free world needs to take upon himself to say, 'You know what? Let's Zoom for a little while longer.' That's what the health experts are saying."

