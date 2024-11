Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why America is ready to move on from a Biden presidency as Democrats are "fractured" into two camps Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So I thought we were supposed to get a peaceful transfer of power, but it's looking like another resistance – Biden sabotaging Trump's plan to end the Ukraine war. He's handing Zelenskyy long-range American-made missiles, and he's shooting them deep into Russia. Now Putin is putting the nuclear option on the table.

So, before Trump even gets into office, he's going to have to wiggle his way out of World War III. Plus, Joe, sending every last dollar into Ukraine and billions more to his green buddies to build windmills and chargers. And now he's putting together a high speed conveyor belt for migrants to come in before Trump does. He's giving, you remember, the "Open Table for Illegals" app. It's getting an upgrade. Biden's new app lets Jose and Maria stay in the country and skip having to check in with ICE. It's really just an app to make illegals invisible. It's like an app to keep them in the shadows, so Tom Homan has a harder time finding them.

This after DA Alvin Braggs' assistant just got mugged by an illegal Venezuelan gang-banger with a lengthy rap sheet. Meanwhile, Democratic governors and mayors are building a wall. But it's not the kind of wall you think. They're building walls of cops around their cities to keep ICE out.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION LOOSENS IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS AHEAD OF SECOND TRUMP TERM: ‘LAST-DITCH EFFORT'

…

Democrats are fracturing into two camps – the resistance faction who learned nothing from November 5th and is going to basically lay sticks of dynamite down on the tracks of the Trump train. The other faction is going to start listening. They're going to pick their battles, but cooperate where they can.

Millions on the left define themselves by what they're against, Trump. But now the resistance is kind of petering out. They don't know who they are. [California Governor Gavin] Newsom diagnosed it this way, he says, "A lot of people feel like they're losing their identity or losing their future."

And he's hitting the streets of California, kind of like Johnny, to figure out why his state moved right. But Gavin doesn't need a listening tour. It's common sense. Trump's already making plans to revive the Keystone Pipeline. Europe's preparing for a peace summit. And in Jerusalem, they're putting up banners that say, "Welcome back, dear friend."

The world is ready to move on from Biden. America is ready. Even Democrats are ready.