Jesse Watters calls Trump 'a legend' regardless of election result: 'He fought for the people'

“The Five” co-host Jesse Watters declared Friday that President Trump is a political “legend” regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"The President is a legend no matter what happens," Watters said. "If he loses, he packed two terms into one term anyway, and just, the list of accomplishments, it’s just amazing."

“I cannot wait to call it the Trump economy the next four years,” Watters added. "Honestly, the man has exposed the media, he’s exposed the polling industry, he’s unmasked a lot of malfeasance in our law enforcement system and he gave it a great run, if it ends up not in his favor, and he should be proud of himself.”

Watters went on to say that he is proud of Trump and it should mean something that ordinary Americans adore him so much.

“He fought for the people, the people love him. When you hear chants of, ‘We love you,’ at a political rally, that is something special,” Watters said. “The man has a fighting spirit, he never went down. I mean, the best jaw in boxing, I think, goes to President Trump.”

Watters tweeted a clip of his remarks on Saturday shortly after the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Biden will win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving the former vice president the electoral votes he needs to win the White House.