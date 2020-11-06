Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump decries initial lead that 'miraculously' disappeared, urges Biden not to 'wrongfully claim' White House

Just before he had urged his opponent not to "wrongfully" claim the office of president

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Former DOJ official joins ‘Your World’ to discuss whether president's legal arguments have merit.

President Trump on Friday night decried his initial lead in the presidential race that he watched "miraculously disappear as the days went by" and urged his opponent Joe Biden not to "wrongfully claim" the White House.

"I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by," he wrote on Twitter. "Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!"

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump continued. 

