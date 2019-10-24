Jesse Watters says House Republicans need to get 'tougher,' contending GOP is 'losing the message war'

Jesse Watters dismissed Democrats' reaction to House Republicans storming an impeachment hearing on Wednesday. But he also criticized Republicans for losing the "message war," calling on them to be tougher.

"Both parties have stunts. The Democrats are the king of stunts. I mean, eat the fried chicken in the room. They all do sit-ins over guns," Watters said Thursday on "The Five." "The mob action, the Democrats love mob action. That's what they've been doing the last three years."

Watters was responding to a montage of Democrats calling out the group of House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that stormed a closed-door session connected to the impeachment investigation of President Trump Wednesday. The disruption led Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to temporarily suspend the proceedings.

However, the "Watters' World" host was also focused on Republicans and members of the Trump administration who he felt were not doing enough to fight the impeachment inquiry.

"Does anyone even care in the administration? They don't even have a team that's fighting this thing," Watters said. "I mean, I've said more things on this show to push back against what's going on than I've seen out of the White House."

The co-host called on Republicans to get "tougher," saying they needed "killers" to combat the Democrats over the impeachment message.

"Where is the Senate? Where's Lindsey Graham? Why isn't he holding hearings? Why isn't he interviewing the people that are testifying behind closed doors?" Watters said. "It's time for them to get tougher than they already are. You know you can say, 'I condemn this.' You can send a bunch of guys in to try to find out what's going on. But they need lawyers. They need killers."

Watters added, "They need people to experience parliamentarians that know how to fight this thing. Because right now, it's day after day, leak after leak, and they're losing the message war."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Chad Pergram contributed.