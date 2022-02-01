Jesse Watters reveals what 'sadistic' experiments taxpayer money is being spent on

Jesse Watters uncovered the "sadistic" animal experiments the National Institutes of Health has conducted using taxpayer money in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Cocaine puppies, drunken mice, transgender monkeys, fist-fighting hamsters and pigeons with a gambling addiction," Watters said. "This isn't Looney Tunes. These are all victims of real-life scientific studies paid for by you, the American taxpayer."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO RECEIVE ESTIMATED $5.6 MILLION IN TAXPAYER MONEY FOR DEPORTATION LEGAL DEFENSE: REPORT

Watters reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIH has used taxpayer money to fund "dozens of twisted experiments … for decades."

These experiments reportedly include spending over $2.3 million to inject beagles with cocaine and paying Scripps Research over $200,000 to make transgender monkeys. The latter experiment was purportedly conducted "to study HIV rates in transgender women," Watters said.

"Really?," he asked.

Other experiments include paying a college nearly $500,000 to teach pigeons how to play the slots and $3 million on a hamster fight club, Watters said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"These frivolous studies sound like they were conceived by mad scientists, on an acid trip," Watters continued. "What a sadistic abuse of taxpayer money … "

"The NIH is addicted to spending, and unfortunately, animals and taxpayers have been paying the price for decades," White Coat Waste Project senior vice president Jesse Goodman told Watters.

"As you said, the NIH wastes about … $20 billion a year on these types of wasteful animal experiments that range from the stupid, like putting fish on treadmills to the sadistic, like scaring monkeys with fake snakes and spiders. Something happening right now at a cost of $50 million to taxpayers."

Goodman said he thinks the Drug Enforcement Administration has a stash of cocaine to use on the beagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are six-month-old puppies, and they fit them with these coats that infuse cocaine directly into their veins because obviously, they're not going to snort it," Goodman explained.