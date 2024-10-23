Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Reporters are getting 'testy' with Kamala Harris

The current vibe isn't great for Democrats, Watters argues

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights the razor-thin election margins two weeks out from election night on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights the razor-thin election margins two weeks before Election Night on  "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are getting prickly about Kamala Harris' campaign. Politico says she's running on yesterday and Trump rather than tomorrow and her. Kamala still hasn't been able to answer the easiest question: Who are you? She can't tell us because one mistake, [it's] game over. The election is that close. 

RealClear says the race is too close to call. It's the tightest race in over half a century. And the only campaign event Kamala has done in the last 48 hours. She stopped at a deli.

Democrats are telling each other if this is a vibe election, the current vibes ain't great. And now people are starting to cry.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she attends a campaign event with former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Brookfield, Wis.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she attends a campaign event with former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Brookfield, Wis. (AP/Morry Gash)

Trump's in Georgia tonight with country star Jason Aldean. Tulsi Gabbard, RFK, Jr and Tucker. We're expecting some pyrotechnics tonight. We'll take you there later, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, Democrats are still in the getting to know her phase. Kamala wants America to know she's friends with Liz Cheney and the left doesn't like that. 

So she went from tough girl touring the border with agents to mass amnesty. Telemundo had to interrupt her almost as much as Bret Baier. 

Reporters are getting testy with Harris. NBC asked her about taxpayer-funded sex changes three times. Still couldn't get an answer.

This article was written by Fox News staff.