JESSE WATTERS: Reporters are getting 'testy' with Kamala Harris

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights the razor-thin election margins two weeks before Election Night on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

‘SMACKS OF BLATANT VOTE BUYING’: LEGAL EXPERTS CALL FOR HARRIS PROPOSALS FOR BLACK MEN ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are getting prickly about Kamala Harris' campaign. Politico says she's running on yesterday and Trump rather than tomorrow and her. Kamala still hasn't been able to answer the easiest question: Who are you? She can't tell us because one mistake, [it's] game over. The election is that close.

RealClear says the race is too close to call. It's the tightest race in over half a century. And the only campaign event Kamala has done in the last 48 hours. She stopped at a deli.

Democrats are telling each other if this is a vibe election, the current vibes ain't great. And now people are starting to cry.

Trump's in Georgia tonight with country star Jason Aldean. Tulsi Gabbard, RFK, Jr and Tucker. We're expecting some pyrotechnics tonight. We'll take you there later, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, Democrats are still in the getting to know her phase. Kamala wants America to know she's friends with Liz Cheney and the left doesn't like that.

So she went from tough girl touring the border with agents to mass amnesty. Telemundo had to interrupt her almost as much as Bret Baier.

Reporters are getting testy with Harris. NBC asked her about taxpayer-funded sex changes three times. Still couldn't get an answer.