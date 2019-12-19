Jesse Watters: Pelosi wants Trump impeached but not acquitted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has put herself in a tough spot politically, in that she fervently wanted President Trump to be impeached but fears the Senate may acquit him, according to Jesse Watters.

Watters reacted Thursday on "The Five" to Pelosi's earlier press conference in which she shied away from commenting on the landmark impeachment her caucus had just approved. Pelosi instead asked reporters whether they had questions about the USMCA trade deal.

The House has not yet sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the subsequent trial, citing concerns about purported unfairness.

"Is the P.R.?" Watters said of Pelosi's comments since impeachment passed late Wednesday. "Because she obviously wants him to be impeached. But she doesn't want him to be acquitted -- and that's the problem she faces."

Watters called the impeachment process a "sham," noting Democrats themselves had repeatedly claimed the process must move quickly to punish Trump for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors.

"Pelosi is melting down after being called out," remarked Watters, who asked co-host Juan Williams to explain how Pelosi could possibly see the sudden deceleration in the process as a good tactical move.

Williams said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has "prejudged" the Senate trial and said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., doesn't want evidence or witnesses to be presented.

"Charles Schumer, the minority leader in the Senate, says he would like to have people come forward who have first-hand knowledge," he added.

Watters responded, telling Williams that Schumer, D-N.Y., would be standing on shaky ground with that request because it was supposed to be the House's duty to bring forward sufficient witnesses and evidence to make a case against Trump.

Host Greg Gutfeld added that Pelosi wanted to capitalize on the momentum the impeachment process has seen on the House side of the Hill but hit the brakes when the momentum began "going in reverse."