Trump blasts Carolyn Maloney after NY Democrat votes for impeachment: 'Give me back the damn money'

President Trump criticized his former U.S. congresswoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., telling the crowd at his Michigan rally he was stunned to see her speak out and vote in support of his impeachment.

Maloney, who represents the part of New York City where Trump Tower sits, on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, said Wednesday in her floor remarks that Trump "abused the power of his office for his own personal and political gain at the expense of our national security."

Later, while speaking in a packed arena in Battle Creek, Mich., Trump called Maloney's remarks disappointing and claimed he had in the past helped her in her reelection bids.

LINDSEY GRAHAM ON IMPEACHMENT: 'THE MOB TOOK OVER THE HOUSE

"It's so disappointing," he said. "I see a woman -- Carolyn Maloney -- she's a longtime 'nothing-much'. She's a congresswoman from Manhattan, [the] East Side."

"I was with her [for] her first race, I helped her. She was always so nice," he added. "I made lots of contributions over the years."

Trump remarked that Maloney, who first won congressional office in 1992 -- defeating then-Rep. Bill Green, R-N.Y. -- could have considered his past support for her candidacies.

"New York -- if you're not in it -- it's purely Democrat -- especially Manhattan," he said.

"I made lots of contributions -- years and years and years ... the first person I see: Carolyn Maloney -- 'I raise my hand to impeach' -- Well give me back the damn money that I've been paying her for so many years."

"I made lots of contributions -- years and years and years ... the first person I see: Carolyn Maloney -- 'I raise my hand to impeach' -- Well give me back the damn money that I've been paying her for so many years." — President Trump

In her remarks on the House floor, Maloney defended her vote in favor of impeaching her former constituent -- as the president recently announced he has made his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida his main home address -- saying that she takes her role as Oversight Committee chairman seriously and that that role is what led her to think critically about the impeachment inquiry. (Maloney was elected to lead the panel in November, following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., in October.)

"In an attempt to cover up his abuse of power, he ordered the entire executive branch not to participate in the inquiry, and directed it to defy lawful subpoenas from Congress," she said.

"As chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, I find this obstruction particularly offensive. Even President Nixon accepted Congress' impeachment authority and allowed his aides and advisers to produce the documents to Congress. And President Nixon allowed current and former staff to testify in both the House impeachment and the Senate Watergate investigations...," the New York lawmaker continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"By contrast, President Trump -- without any legal basis -- directed current and former officials not to cooperate with the House's inquiry."

"President Trump's wholesale obstruction of Congress is unprecedented, indisputable, and impeachable," she also said.