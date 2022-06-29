Jesse Watters: The 'retirement party' that Joe Biden doesn't want

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers on Wednesday's "The Five" that the media has launched operation "Joe Must Go" and have "basically started" the primaries by "road testing" candidates in response to President Biden's sinking approval ratings.

JESSE WATTERS: So this operation Joe Must Go is really picked up after the bike fiasco. People who were on the fence are now definitely starting to throw the guy a retirement party. But you're throwing someone a retirement party and he doesn't want to retire. It's like Joe, we're going to have some balloons. What kind of cake do you want? Joe's like I'm not retiring. I don't want cake. Oh, you're gonna have the vanilla. You're going to love it. And he's out. So it's more of a media coup than a Democratic Party coup because you look at these questions. Dana Bash is asking who's running? Gayle King is asking. Stephen Colbert is asking AOC, are you doing this? They're doing it right in front of Joe's face because he's bad for business. The ratings are down. He's no fun to cover. I mean, you used to go to Martha's Vineyard. You used to go to Hawaii or Mar-a-Lago. What do you go to Delaware now to cover Joe Biden? No one wants to do that… They loved covering Barack Obama, they loved covering Bill Clinton because those were young, charismatic guys that took the fight to Republicans day after day. Joe Biden doesn't lay any wood on the Republicans.

He's fighting Putin harder than he's fighting the Republican Party and to the media Republicans are the enemy and they need to be attacked 24/7. The media cannot stomach putting out poll after poll that shows their guy who they dragged over the finish line at 38%. You can see them getting physically ill on the air and talk about the parent companies, AT&T, Comcast, they're looking at the market every single day. They've lost, what, 20%? Their stock prices are down and now the donors aren't happy either. So this thing's almost done. Now, the media has basically started the primary, the primaries begun, and now the primary is anybody but Bernie Sanders. Because the media hates Bernie Sanders and half the Democratic Party hates him. So they're road testing AOC and Mayor Pete and Kamala. But everybody knows it's going to be a flop so the only shot they have is to indict Donald Trump.

