JESSE WATTERS: Kamala's faltering candidacy threatens the end of the Obama-Biden era

Fox News host Jesse Watters took a look at how concerns are growing among prominent Democrats about Vice President Kamala Harris' viability as a presidential candidate.

JESSE WATTERS: Okay. But in the pews, the tension was as powerful as the organ pipes. Barack and Biden were caught in the middle of a deep conversation. Now, Primetime isn't in the lip-reading business, but one professional lip-reader tells The Post that Biden told Barack 'she's not as strong as me.' Barack, nodding his head, seems to agree, according to this lip-reader. Obama tells him, that's true. The relationship between these two presidents is strained. Biden's off the ticket and some are second-guessing the switcheroo.

…

For both men, this is personal. Kamala's faltering candidacy threatens the end of the Obama-Biden era. That's how Conrad Black puts it. They put their legacies on the line for Harris, and now they're all pointing fingers at each other. Biden's telling Barack, I told you so. Pelosi and Biden still aren't even speaking to each other. And she says she never wanted Harris in the first place. She wanted Josh Shapiro as the nominee. That's according to journalist Mark Halperin. And the Clintons say we had to have a coronation.