JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is not new to this, she has been in politics her whole life

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how former President Trump appears to be making rounds everywhere while Vice President Kamala Harris is barely participating in interviews on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

65 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

JESSE WATTERS: How long can the media keep the Kamala campaign levitating? Most journalists are treating Kamala like a child, not to be seen or heard.

Information is power. And the Democrats don't want voters to have the power to make an informed decision. The more uninformed Americans are, the better Kamala's chances. The more you know about Kamala Harris, the less you like her.

Kamala Harris knows that, and so does the media. So they're in cahoots, and keeping her in a safe room so she can't do any damage. Kamala has been vice president for four years, and the pundits are saying she's still new to this.

God forbid something had happened to Trump and Pence got the nomination and then went underground. Would I be telling you guys Pence only came into this 45 days ago? We know his values. I wouldn't look you in the eye and lie to you.

Kamala Harris has been in politics her whole life. She's not new to this. She's a career politician. She doesn't have Covid. She's not having a bad hair day like Trump. Ross Barkan writes, "Kamala is running to control a nuclear arsenal that could annihilate civilization one hundred times over."

We're not allowed to open up the hood or kick the tires? She's only running to be leader of the free world.

There's a moral and civic argument for Harris to answer the questions. She wants us to hand her the keys to the nuclear codes, but won't answer why she pushed Russia into China's arms, why she let 20 million illegals into the country, why mortgage rates are sky-high, or why small businesses are taking losses?