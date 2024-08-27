Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris doesn't have a good hand, but she's too afraid to bluff herself

'Politics is like poker,' Watters argues

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Vice President Kamala Harris is flip-flopping on political stances and the media is helping her get away with it on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

‘TOTAL BULLS---’: TRUMP CAMPAIGN RIPS ‘PREPOSTEROUS’ HARRUS PRO-BORDER WALL NARRATIVE AFTER MEDIA REPORT

JESSE WATTERS: Politics is like poker. When you have no cards, you bluff and hope your opponent folds. Kamala doesn't have a good hand, but she's too afraid to bluff herself. So the media's doing it for her. They tell you what Kamala's positions are so that she doesn't have to. And they change them so she doesn't have to. 

At the convention, they went all in on football camo, country music. Kamala's from Berkeley, grew up in Canada and wants to take your guns. She's bluffing. Harris tells us no tax on tips, just plagiarizes Trump's policy. She and Biden can cut the tax on tips now. 

Harris on stage at the DNC

The Harris campaign has not announced that an interview has been scheduled.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Why don't they? When I wake up this morning, I open the paper and I see Kamala wants to build a border wall. Yeah, if she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border, a project she once opposed and called un-American during the Trump administration.

Axios is telling us that Kamala's pledging to build more border wall. But have you heard Kamala pledge that? I haven't. Her handlers are just saying she's going to build border wall, just not as much as Trump wanted his. Does Kamala Harris know what the Kamala Harris campaign is saying? 

