JESSE WATTERS: The Biden-Harris administration wants you to keep your nose out of their business

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how President Biden has had a hand in managing former President Trump’s security on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It's been 48 hours since Trump was nearly assassinated again. And tonight, we still don't have any answers. How did an assassin with a scoped rifle get within 300 yards of the former president just weeks after Butler?

58 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRTIC NOMINEE

Why wasn't the club's perimeter secured ahead of time? The Secret Service was aware of the opening in the shrubbery. So why didn't they address it? Why wasn't an agent stationed there before the round?

Homeland Security has 80,000 armed agents, more than any other department. Where were they? Myorkas oversees the Secret Service.

Why the disappearing act? And how'd the shooter know exactly where to be if this was an unannounced foursome?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden-Harris administration wants you to keep your nose out of their business. Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy says the feds are waging a prosecutorial turf war with the state of Florida to keep total control of the case. Why? Because Biden has his fingerprints all over this.