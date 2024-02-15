JESSE WATTERS: Fani and Wade's lie didn't even last until lunch

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Fani Willis’ court appearance on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The woman responsible for Donald Trump's mugshot appeared in a Georgia courtroom today for a hearing about whether she should be disqualified. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis , who is charging Trump with election interference, hired her lover to prosecute the case, paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars, which he used to take her on romantic vacations, foreign and domestic, and didn't disclose the relationship to anyone and didn't report any of the gifts he gave her at all.

When Fani and her lover, Nathan Wade , were caught, they both lied to the court about when the relationship started, saying they started sleeping together after she hired him, and also claimed Fani paid Wade back for all of the trips, but right as the hearing began, their entire defense blew up when an eyewitness, Fani's longtime friend and employee, testified under oath that she saw Fani and Wade going at it.

That alone is grounds for Fani's disqualification and destroys the Trump Georgia case for at least two years. So, Fani and Wade's lie didn't even last until lunch.