JESSE WATTERS: Dems are losing because they didn't listen to voters

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts Democrats for ignoring midterm voters' concerns with one day left before election night on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Are we looking at one of the biggest red waves in American history? Well, in 2010, Obama lost Democrats, 63 seats in the House. In 1994, Clinton dropped 54. In 2018, Trump lost 40. All of them had higher approval ratings than Biden does right now. So, what happens tomorrow? Anything over 40 House seats is a big wave. The first polls close at around seven and Bill Hemmer tells me that if Republicans pick up at least two of the three House seats in Virginia, that means we're looking at a massive wave and don't listen to the lies they're spewing that this could take days or days, you know, to know who won. This is total B.S.

DEM THINK TANK WARNS PARTY IS 'OUT OF TOUCH' ON VALUES, 'UNDERWATER' ON KEY ISSUES

A wave like this, we should know that night, basically, who won the Senate and the House. Anything that happens Wednesday into Thursday is gravy. The polls show Democrats sinking and Republicans rising. Democrats blew every lead they had. 17% of blacks say they'll vote for a Republican — that's double what the Republicans saw four years ago. Democrats’ lead with Latinos has shrunk in half since August. Meanwhile, suburban white women, a group I know very well, are running away from Democrats. They're tired of shelling out $100 to fill up their Jeep Grand Cherokees. Democrats are losing because they're not listening to voters.

