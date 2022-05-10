Jesse Watters: Democrats are terrified of the pro-choice lobby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters gives his take on abortion protesters targeting the homes of Supreme Court justices on "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democrats are terrified of the pro-choice lobby. They're very powerful and they don't want to say anything outside of full support of partial birth abortion because it's going to get them in trouble and it's going to dry up donations because they want to stay in power and that's what that's about.

NANCY PELOSI'S HOUSE TARGETED BY PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS DEMANDING SHE INVESTIGATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

This whole violence against Trump supporters are, you know, this mob thing that started in 2016. Remember the slew of attacks against Trump supporters, people getting hit in the head with crowbars, with eggs, people's cars getting torched and that was normalized? None of that was really prosecuted. None of that was ever really talked about and then it kind of went into the whole resistance thing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Remember the resistance? Remember the inauguration? They firebombed a limousine. There was a lot of destruction out there in the streets. Anything goes during the administration, the leaks, the lies, all that kind of stuff and then you saw the Summer of Black Lives Matter. Remember? Arson, bailed out. Throw someone down a flight of stairs, bailed out. Shot someone.

No one ever talks about that and now you're going to see it again this summer and they're going to try to ride this wave. The fact that Garland hasn't said a word, imagine if this was a school superintendent's house that was being surrounded by bunch of people wearing MAGA hats.