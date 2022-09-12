Jesse Watters shreds Democrats for politicizing 9/11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Democrats arguing on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that the MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden White House used this day to politicize the worst terrorist attack in American history and declare war on you. Chuck Todd was a setup man and compared Republicans to terrorists and Kamala Harris took the bait.

NBC News suggested Trump voters are a bigger threat than al Qaeda on 9/11. How did the vice president of the United States respond? That she will defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That was a declaration of war. Make no mistake, the Democratic Party, the media and obviously the FBI have designated the Republican Party as a terrorist group and believe it's their patriotic duty as Americans to extinguish the threat. How exactly voting for Donald Trump is a threat? Well, how is that more dangerous to the 9/11 hijackers? ISIS terror cells plotting to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge, the Democrats won't call them Islamic terrorists. But if you voted for Donald Trump and have a personal grievance, you're a fascist and Homeland Security's coming for you.

