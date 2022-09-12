Jesse Watters shreds Democrats for politicizing 9/11
Democrats declared a war on terror against Republicans, Watters says
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Democrats arguing on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that the MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
RESTAURANT'S ATTEMPT TO HONOR 9/11 VICTIMS ANGERS SOME CUSTOMERS
JESSE WATTERS: The Biden White House used this day to politicize the worst terrorist attack in American history and declare war on you. Chuck Todd was a setup man and compared Republicans to terrorists and Kamala Harris took the bait.
…
NBC News suggested Trump voters are a bigger threat than al Qaeda on 9/11. How did the vice president of the United States respond? That she will defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That was a declaration of war. Make no mistake, the Democratic Party, the media and obviously the FBI have designated the Republican Party as a terrorist group and believe it's their patriotic duty as Americans to extinguish the threat. How exactly voting for Donald Trump is a threat? Well, how is that more dangerous to the 9/11 hijackers? ISIS terror cells plotting to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge, the Democrats won't call them Islamic terrorists. But if you voted for Donald Trump and have a personal grievance, you're a fascist and Homeland Security's coming for you.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
…
I remember during the Bush years when Democrats would howl at Republicans for, "politicizing 9/11" because they wore a little flag pin. Now, Democrats declared a war on terror against Republicans on the anniversary of 9/11. What makes you a terrorist again? Because you have personal grievances? Well, I have a personal grievance. Is that going to put me on a no-fly list?