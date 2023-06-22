JESSE WATTERS: Democrats live in a world where Hunter Biden just had bad luck

Fox News host Jesse Watters delves into the Hunter Biden investigation on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: You can't find a crime if you don't crack open the laptop and don't see the texts, e-mails and photos, and if you ignore the bank records, the bribery allegations and half-a-dozen whistleblowers — oh, and, Tony Bobulinski's testimony — and also, if you don't have any common sense. The media is like a detective in Miami who can't find cocaine. The Democrats want to keep everything locked up in an evidence locker where nobody can see it. They don't even want to hear about the evidence.

DOJ, FBI, IRS INTERFERED WITH HUNTER BIDEN PROBE, ACCORDING TO WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY RELEASED BY GOP

Democrats went from saying the laptop wasn't real to saying they want to see it crumble to death. How can you hate something, Whoopi, if you've never read it? Whoopi doesn't even know what's on the laptop. All we heard was, "Russia, Russia, Russia," for five years.

