Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats live in a world where Hunter Biden just had bad luck

Watters reacts to Hunter Biden's laptop

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Dems don't want evidence about Hunter Biden Video

Jesse Watters: Dems don't want evidence about Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on how liberals are responding to the Biden family business deals on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters delves into the Hunter Biden investigation on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: You can't find a crime if you don't crack open the laptop and don't see the texts, e-mails and photos, and if you ignore the bank records, the bribery allegations and half-a-dozen whistleblowers — oh, and, Tony Bobulinski's testimony — and also, if you don't have any common sense. The media is like a detective in Miami who can't find cocaine. The Democrats want to keep everything locked up in an evidence locker where nobody can see it. They don't even want to hear about the evidence. 

DOJ, FBI, IRS INTERFERED WITH HUNTER BIDEN PROBE, ACCORDING TO WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIMONY RELEASED BY GOP 

 

Democrats went from saying the laptop wasn't real to saying they want to see it crumble to death. How can you hate something, Whoopi, if you've never read it? Whoopi doesn't even know what's on the laptop. All we heard was, "Russia, Russia, Russia," for five years.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

You can't tolerate the laptop for a week, and here's the difference: one's real, one's fake, but since the only thing Democrats are good at are public relations, Hunter Biden is now a hero. Democrats live in a world where Hunter was just an addict with bad luck.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.