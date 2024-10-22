JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail

Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks the potential impact of Vice President Kamala Harris taking a break from campaigning for a day with the presidential election two weeks away Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Two weeks to go until Election Day and Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail. She took the day off. Zero campaign events today.

And the only thing on her schedule, two interviews – not even live. She spent all day preparing because that last interview with Bret [Baier] – not that great. Or maybe she wasn't preparing at all. We'll show you the interviews later, and you can decide for yourself. Trump says maybe she was getting her beauty rest.

Let me see if we have this right: Kamala calls Trump exhausted and then takes the day off. McDonald's, football games, barbershops, townhalls, roundtables, rallies. You've seen them. Kamala today didn't talk to a single voter. She stayed home in D.C. and the media is getting nervous.

All right. No gummies. Maybe she spent the day doing yoga because if she was preparing for the NBC interview – [it] didn't look like it.

Kamala's trapped because if she says she noticed Biden's decline, she's guilty of a cover-up. But if she says she didn't notice, everyone knows she's just a liar. So she's a liar either way. And then she said the American Dream was dead.

So the other week, she said she couldn't think of anything she'd do differently than Biden. And now she says her administration wouldn't be a continuation [of Biden]. If Kamala had ideas about bringing prices down, why didn't she share them with Biden?

Why did she tell us Bidenomics was working? None of this makes any sense. Where'd happy Kamala go? President – do you think she doesn't look like she's enjoying running for president? She definitely wasn't ready to run for president. Yesterday she said, guys, you're scared and so am I.