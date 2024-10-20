Steelers legends endorse Kamala Harris ahead of Trump's appearance at game vs Jets

Ahead of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's appearance at Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game, two of the franchise's legends, and the family of another, have endorsed his opponent.

Jerome Bettis, "Mean" Joe Greene and the family of the late Franco Harris all publicly supported Democrat Kamala Harris on Sunday.

"I know this city and I love this city – we work hard to make things happen. No hot air. No bull. This is what defines the Steel City – and it’s the opposite of what Donald Trump stands for," Bettis said in a statement. "Donald Trump has made promise after promise to the city of Pittsburgh, and time after time, he’s failed to deliver…

"And it’s time for us to elect a leader who’s gonna fight for us. Someone who’s gonna roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Not just complain about it at a half-empty venue. There’s only one person in this race who fits that bill: Vice President Kamala Harris."

The family of Franco Harris, the late running back, added, "Hard work and integrity are the bedrock of Western Pennsylvania and are values my father instilled in me. He taught me that true greatness is achieved by being a part of a team and that leadership is defined by the actions taken to help the whole team succeed. He would be greatly honored to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris because she shares this belief. She champions ideals my father stood for: improving education, building good jobs, supporting labor unions and making sure everyone gets a fair shake."

"You got my vote for sure," added Greene.

Trump held a rally in nearby Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the home of legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. Former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell attended the rally, and they are expected to be with Trump on Sunday night.

The Steelers released a statement Saturday announcing new security protocols and warning fans about potential delays.

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.

"We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team."

Trump last attended a big football game on Sept. 28 at the University of Alabama to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs. His presence at the game was met with chants of "USA!"

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.