Black men call out Kamala Harris' 'disingenuous' messaging as reason she is struggling in the polls

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
'THEY ASSUME THAT WE'RE ALL STUPID': Black men in Detroit scrutinize Harris' campaigning strategy Video

Black men in Detroit, Michigan discuss Vice President Harris' campaign strategy towards black voters and Democratic misconceptions about their demographic with Fox News Digital.

Black men, who attended a rally for by former President Trump in Detroit, Michigan, shared why they think Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling in the polls. 

"I feel like her message is disingenuous," Bryan, a Westland, Michigan native told Fox News Digital. He added that she appeared to be "trying to pander to Black people." 

"She has a lot of issues underneath her administration. Just be honest about it. Black men aren't a monolith. We vote based on policies, too. We don't [vote] based on identity. And when she starts to realize that and not trying to play our identity up so much, she might do better," he said. 

TRUMP GAINS THE SUPPORT OF SEVERAL BLACK MALE CELEBRITIES AS HARRIS STRUGGLES WITH BLACK MEN

Bryan Small spoke with Fox News Digital at a Trump rally in Detroit, Michigan reacting to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ struggling in the polls with Black men. (Fox News Digital)

Bryan joined thousands of Michiganders at Huntington Place on Friday for a rally held by the Trump campaign where he featured guest speakers Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and senate hopeful Mike Rogers. 

Ricky, a resident in Redford, Michigan, said that a lot of Harris’ "policies don't make sense" and that Democrats assume that Black men are "all stupid."

The automobile worker who wore a shirt with the United Auto Workers logo on it, said her polices "just don't add up" along with their views on immigration not making sense. 

While the Harris campaign struggles with Black men in the polls, Trump is making gains with the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released last week, Harris' support among Black men has dropped even more significantly, according to the report: 70% said they would vote for Harris in November, down from Biden’s 85% in 2020.

Additionally, an NAACP survey found that one in four Black men under 50 said they would support Trump in 2024. 

Black men spoke up at a Trump rally in Detroit, Michigan reacting to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ struggling in the polls with Black men. (Fox News Digital)

While Harris has made numerous attempts to earn the support from men and Black America, notable Black male media figures like radio host Charlamagne Tha God to comedic actor Eddie Griffin have warned that it may not work and that Trump himself has a unique appeal to Black men. 

HARRIS RAMPS UP OUTREACH TO BLACK MALE VOTERS AS POLLS SUGGEST TRUMP MAKING GAINS

Marcus, another employee in the automobile industry, pushed back on the narrative that Black men are turning away from Harris. 

"I don't think she's struggling," he said. "She's not. That's what they want you to think she is. It's a whole lot of Black men voting for Kamala." 

While the Harris campaign struggles with Black men in the polls, Trump is making gains with the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters. (AP Images)

Fox News' Paul Steinhuaser contributed to this report.

